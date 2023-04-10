Last week’s paper brought a cascade of news stories that highlighted several issues affecting the community.

Apparently quite a bit of money was “saved” by the sheriff’s office in the purchase of new weapons for the officers. This would seem to be a step forward but in reality is it actually necessary for every officer to carry an assault rifle? A quick scan of the police blotter would show that domestic violence, property theft, drug/alcohol addiction and mentally unstable homeless people seem to make up the majority of police calls. I don’t see where an assault rifle is going to be useful in these situations.

