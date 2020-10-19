I have many years of memories of Sid's Market in Seaview. My earliest is of stopping at Sid's on our way home from church on Sunday for milk or bread. We usually shopped at Sugarman's Store (closed on Sunday), as Joe was kind enough to extend credit to my mom until Dad could sell a painting and pay the bill.
The original Sid's was a tiny building a block or two south of where it is now. I vaguely remember a dark shop with cases and shelves of food, as I was only four or five at the time. When Sid built his modern supermarket at its present location, it became a landmark of sorts. I would tell my friends coming to my house to go one block past Sid's and turn left. A boyfriend from Chinook once called me his Sweet City Woman, probably dazzled by the bright lights of Sid's parking lot.
And so I say welcome to Seaview, Mr. McDaniel.
LAURA MULVEY BELL
Seaview resident — off and on — since 1951
