The donations have started to roll in and it looks better than what I saw last week, except for Chinook. To be honest, Chinook is struggling but that can quickly change as it has in past years.

It always amazes me how such a small community can in only a few short weeks rally to aide supporting food banks. One contributing factor is many of our local homes are second homes or vacation homes to those in the metro areas. Even though these folks primarily live outside of our community they make the effort to support this fund drive and perhaps others. Those donations small and large all push the totals higher.

