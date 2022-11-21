As we head into the holiday season, I wanted to update the community on the wellbeing of the Ocean Park Food Bank. Last year we received over $47,000 as part of the Corder Foundation matching grant fund-raising program. This was incredible! So far this year, we have spent $48,500. This does not include expenses for November. Our previous year, we spent $38,000 on food, so this is a significant increase.

Covid changed our business in many ways. For a while, we had fewer clients coming in because people were getting significantly larger unemployment benefits and food stamp allotments. We also were receiving a lot of surplus food that the federal government was buying. Starting in January, we found we were getting significantly less food and our client turnout was increasing every month. Our food inventory is now at an all-time low.

