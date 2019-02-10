I am a resident of Long Beach. I do a lot of walking. I am appalled at the amount of trash around our wonderful town. They have beach clean up days, which is a joke. The only places they clean up are entrances to the beach. The town itself is a garbage pit.
Why not have a town clean up? I personally pick up a large black garbage bag of trash every day — be it on the beach or along Pacific Avenue.
I hate to think about what the tourists think about this.
Thank you for listening.
WALLY FOSTER
Long Beach
