Through the 19th century, many U.S. newspapers were controlled by political parties. Journalism was low quality when news outlets were managed to promote one party, rather than to help us all be better-informed citizens. Readers had to be careful! Subscriptions to multiple papers were needed in order to stay well-informed.
Journalism improved in the early to mid-20th century, as radio and broadcast television assumed an increased role in public information. When I was growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, all television was broadcast television, strictly regulated because usable television frequencies were scarce.
Every TV station had to take time for news shows. Factual statements had to be true. Opinions had to be clearly labeled as opinions. If a station presented opinions, it had to give “equal time” to other opinions.
All of that changed with cable TV, which had almost unlimited channels and thus had room for politically motivated news sources.
During my father’s final illness in 2014, I watched a lot of “Fox News” because Dad liked to watch Fox about half the time. I noticed that Fox shows were always interesting, but not always factual.
When something I knew about was stated on “Fox News” to be a fact, about half the time I knew it to be fact — and about half the time I knew it to be false. I assumed that the 50:50 ratio of fact to fiction might be about the same in other areas of Fox’ coverage
After the 2020 election, Fox spent a lot of air time airing “election fraud” claims that never seemed to survive independent scrutiny. Did Fox executives believe what their network was telling Americans?
New documents, revealed only because Fox insulted another billion-dollar corporation, suggest that Fox personalities knew they were making and amplifying false claims on “election fraud.”
Why did they do that? Court filings suggest it was because they were convinced their viewers wanted to hear these claims, whether they were true or not. Some documents showed a fear that if they didn’t tell their audience what conservatives wanted to hear, the audience would leave Fox and get their “news” elsewhere.
Americans’ ability to tell fiction from fact is one of our country’s greatest strengths, but it doesn’t just happen. Americans’ wisdom must be nurtured through education — and through good journalism. News consumers should know that our news choices — including “news” on social media — can have nationwide impact.
I’m grateful for independent news media, like our community’s newspaper and community-owned radio, where journalists are always involved and their first question is always, “Is it true?” Journalists make errors too, but they strive to prevent and correct errors as early in the process as they can.
Thanks to the Chinook Observer writers and staff. May truthful standards, like theirs but on a larger scale, prevail throughout our great country!
You misspelled CNN, MSNBC, NBC,ABC yada yada Sport. Fox is far and away ahead of EVERYBODY else because of their TRUTHFULLNESS. Stop drinking the Kool Aid Sheep. Gotta be a Dem.
