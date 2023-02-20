Through the 19th century, many U.S. newspapers were controlled by political parties. Journalism was low quality when news outlets were managed to promote one party, rather than to help us all be better-informed citizens. Readers had to be careful! Subscriptions to multiple papers were needed in order to stay well-informed.

Journalism improved in the early to mid-20th century, as radio and broadcast television assumed an increased role in public information. When I was growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, all television was broadcast television, strictly regulated because usable television frequencies were scarce.

You misspelled CNN, MSNBC, NBC,ABC yada yada Sport. Fox is far and away ahead of EVERYBODY else because of their TRUTHFULLNESS. Stop drinking the Kool Aid Sheep. Gotta be a Dem.

