Frank Wolfe deserves our support to continue him in office as a county commissioner. He continues to be the sort of commissioner we need. He listens to local citizens and works in their best interests. He is not only approachable, he does so in a gentlemanly manner. In addition to his work on the county commission, he ably works on keeping amateur radio live and well in Pacific County. Many of us have never been to a county commission meeting, but are quite familiar with his continuing efforts for us in ham radio. Thanks Frank.
JOHN DELANE WILLIAMS
Ocean Park
