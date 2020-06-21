I strongly support Frank Wolfe for reelection as Pacific County Commissioner #2. Frank has the skills, knowledge and vast experience with issues here in Pacific County. He is the right man to get us through the covid-19 crisis.
Please don’t elect a person with no financial or government experience or someone from a narrow special interest with no knowledge of Pacific County.
JAMES CLANCY
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.