Let me tell you about my friend, Frank Wolfe. Frank has lived here with his wife, Kathleen, since 1979.
Over the years he as served our county as a volunteer on a several boards and committees. Following the Mount St. Helens eruption, he became a member of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency. A long-time ham radio enthusiast, he designed and installed radio gear at the South Bend County Courthouse Annex and also designed and oversaw construction of the radio room at the annex building in South County. In 2009, Frank was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for his efforts in support of community safety.
Frank spent 13 years as a volunteer with the Pacific County Fire District No. 1, serving as firefighter, EMT and training officer. He served as president of the fireman’s association. During his service with the fire district, he achieved the rank of captain. Frank has served on Pacific County Board of Adjustment and on the board of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority.
Frank has been county commissioner since 2013. He came to the job as the county was trying to recover from the 2008 financial crisis and with the other commissioners and the county staff managed to bring the county budget back under control.
Frank Wolfe still has much more to give. With the coronavirus epidemic causing so much disruption, we are again facing a financial challenge. We need Frank’s experience and talents to lead our county back to financial stability. We need Frank and Frank needs your support.
BILL and SUE GRENNAN
Long Beach
