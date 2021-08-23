In last week’s Observer, Gregory Zschomier expressed his concern about Americans losing their freedom and the time for “true patriots” to take action to defend their rights. He cites several classic novels to support his concern that government is exercising stifling control over our lives.
I appreciate and desire “freedom” as much as anyone. I like to live my life as unfettered as possible. The United States probably allows the most “freedom” of any country in the world. One kind of freedom I appreciate is not being infected by strangers during a pandemic. I am willing to wear a mask and to be vaccinated to potentially save my life and others and not overwhelm the health care system. Another freedom I value is not being shot by somebody with a gun as I walk down the street. I think it is reasonable to limit access to guns by unstable people and to keep records of who have guns.
I am curious what Mr. Zschomier thinks of the Patriot Act that was enacted after 9/11. Does he think it is reasonable to suspend basic rules of probable cause and greatly limit freedom of speech? Was he concerned about the hundreds of foreigners who were arrested and held without bail and never charged after 9/11, some still in Guantanamo for over 15 years? Whose freedom is important to you?
I am wondering if Mr. Zschomier is concerned about the freedom of Native Americans from whom we stole their land, signing treaties and then reneging on them. Is Mr. Zschomier concerned about the millions of African-Americans who were brought to this country as slaves and who are still considered second-class citizens, although it was through their unpaid labor that so much of this wealth of this country was made? Is Mr. Zschomier concerned about the ongoing efforts in many states to limit access to voting (basically to limit minority voting,) supposedly in the “greatest democracy in world?” Is he concerned about restricting a woman’s right to decide if she wants to have a child? Is freedom just something that works for White men?
You know what I think is the greatest threat to our freedom? It is the lack of basic kindness and compassion for other people — women, children, disabled, minorities, refugees, foreigners, people who think differently than ourselves.
