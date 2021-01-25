I am writing concerning what appears to be a major problem with the local covid-19 vaccination program.
I received an email message from Pacific County's Department of Public Health and Human Services on Jan. 19 telling me that I was eligible for a covid-19 inoculation. The email note gave two numbers to call to make my appointment.
I am writing to report that I am unable to reach anyone on either number.
Nobody answers the first number, 360-875-9407. There is no automatic response system either.
Yesterday when I called the other number, 360-642-9407, I reached a continuous busy signal. Today when I called for the first time I received a prerecorded message from the phone company asking me to check the number. The second time it just rang continuously without being answered. Eventually it just stopped ringing.
I tried calling the Pacific County Department of Public Health and Human Services but was not able to reach anyone there, either.
I tried calling the Washington State Department of Health, but the waiting time to speak to a representative was unreasonable.
I am very frustrated with this very poor level of service. It makes me feel like I'm living in the third world and not in the richest and most technologically advanced nation on Earth. I do not understand how anyone could plan a program so poorly that it is impossible to do something as basic as answering the public's calls to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Also, I am surprised that there isn't an online scheduling system. If I can make online reservations for my cat's appointment at the vet and to see my doctor, why can't I do the same for something as urgent and vital as my covid-19 vaccination?
ALAN COOGAN
Ocean Park
