Regarding Cate Gable's column dated Aug. 26, 2020:
Your last column (8/26) indicates you have some great new neighbors. It’s too bad they weren’t as fortunate.
It’s amazing to me that when they put up a Trump sign that, according to you, “this changed everything.”
Then you went on your typical spewing of ugliness, hatred and vitriol, before ending with, “I know this — I can’t forget my neighbor’s Trump sign. What I do about it — if anything — is still up in the air…”.
I’m still amused you get paid to write this crap.
JEFF EVANS
Long Beach
