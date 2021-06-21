Early in June 2021, the American Medical Association surveyed 301 practicing physicians nationwide and found that 96% of physicians have been vaccinated against covid-19. Of the 11 physicians not yet vaccinated, five planned to get vaccinated.
Those who know the most about covid-related illnesses and vaccines are the most likely to want the vaccines!
When covid-19 vaccines were introduced, we knew they would keep vaccinated people from dying. However, at first we weren’t confident whether they would also stop transmission of the virus.
Now we know more about covid-19 vaccines and transmission. Covid-19 vaccines prevent illness, and they keep us from spreading the virus to each other — but only if everyone who can get the vaccine gets it promptly.
DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPH
Ilwaco
