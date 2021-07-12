The covid pandemic has entered a more dangerous phase. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original covid-19 virus.
That’s what you’d expect with a virus that changes easily. Any variant that’s more easily transmitted will infect more people than the other variants.
Vaccination is now our best protection. If every eligible person gets vaccinated, all covid-19 variants will be transmitted much more slowly. Almost all covid-19 deaths are now in unvaccinated people.
Other measures, such as distancing and masks, will also help. Contact tracing and quarantine will also help. Of the available strategies for saving lives from covid-19, vaccination is the most powerful.
Pacific County providers now have plenty of vaccine. Find a convenient vaccine site on the Web at www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
Vaccine is your best protection! Covid-19 vaccine protects you from serious illness, and it helps to protect our whole community!
DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPH
Ilwaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.