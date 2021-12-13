Letter: Give LBPD officer a fair chance Dec 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In reference to Anna Haugen's Nov. 17 letter to the editor:She said she was shocked that the Long Beach Police Department would hire Officer Duane Goodman.The chief of Long Beach Police hired a good officer.Haugen says she bears no personal ill will, but she does. Haugen has no idea what an officer goes through.Haugen made a statement that Long Beach should not hire violent or bigoted persons to be a cop. Where does she get her information that Officer Goodman is untrustworthy?Anybody objecting to this hire needs to let this go. If you have true information, have a meeting with the chief of police.EDWARD COXOcean Park Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: Massive explosion rocks SurfsideIHS planning how to counter student misdeedsMother Nature's wind up and pitch: bumpy weather loomingObituary: Randy W. WirkkalaJapanese-style camping resort launching in 2023Hilltop students create spooky Christmas funNo bail allowed for man accused of first-degree child molestationJail BookingsObituary: Janet QuinleyCommissioners vote to bump up payscale Images Videos CommentedUPDATED: Massive explosion rocks Surfside (3)'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capital (3)Japanese-style camping resort launching in 2023 (2)Obituary: Donald M. Cox (1)Long Beach man injured in US101 rollover crash (1)Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab season (1)Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32 (1)Obituary: Dennis George Bond (1)Schenk sentencing (1)Ilwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning starters (1)Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter case (1)IHS planning how to counter student misdeeds (1)
