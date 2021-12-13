In reference to Anna Haugen's Nov. 17 letter to the editor:

She said she was shocked that the Long Beach Police Department would hire Officer Duane Goodman.

The chief of Long Beach Police hired a good officer.

Haugen says she bears no personal ill will, but she does. Haugen has no idea what an officer goes through.

Haugen made a statement that Long Beach should not hire violent or bigoted persons to be a cop. Where does she get her information that Officer Goodman is untrustworthy?

Anybody objecting to this hire needs to let this go. If you have true information, have a meeting with the chief of police.

EDWARD COX

Ocean Park

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.