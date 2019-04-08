I’m grateful that fighting climate change has been the driving force behind Governor Jay Inslee’s 30-year career in public life.
First in the Washington State Legislature, then in the House of Representatives, and subsequently as governor of our great state, Inslee has always prioritized sustainability, not always to his political benefit.
The Jan. 2, 2019 issue of The Atlantic summarized Inslee’s accomplishments: “On his watch, the state has boosted health care, increased access to early-childhood education and college, raised the minimum wage, expanded paid family leave, invested in infrastructure, and established in-state net neutrality, all while leading the country in job growth, overall personal-income growth, and GDP.”
Under his leadership, Washington state has become a beacon of progress, ranked as the best place to work, the #1 economy in the nation, and one of America’s leading states for clean energy.
His vision is bold and progressive, and whatever your political party affiliation, you have to hand it to Inslee for his efforts to tackle climate change, strengthen working families, and grow good-paying jobs.
Regarded as a climate leader in Congress, Inslee long-ago championed investments to grow America’s clean-energy industries, introduced groundbreaking climate legislation, and co-authored a 2007 book, "Apollo’s Fire: Igniting America’s Clean Energy Economy" — calling for emission-reducing policies, massive investments in clean-energy jobs, and a focus on environmental justice.
At that time, no one called it a Green New Deal, but today it seems pretty green and pretty New Deal.
Each time he has appeared on recent TV programs, Inslee has touted his signature issue, while touting our great State. He announced his candidacy via video on CNN on March 1, appeared on the Daily Show on March 18, and on March 29 declared his release of eight years of tax records on Fox and Friends, challenging Donald Trump to do likewise.
Inslee’s signature issue — fighting climate change — may or may not unite the Democratic Party. But it should help unite all us Americans who care about clean air, clean water, and clean energy. Inslee’s on the right side of history.
Kudos to the Gov.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.