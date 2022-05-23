An open letter to Mr. Butch Smith, Port of Ilwaco chair:
Thanks to the convenience of remote listening, my husband and I were able to listen to your recent meeting, also reported in Astoria by KMUN. It was enlightening.
As a retired public employee of 25 years, I’ve attended and presented at many public meetings. I must say that yours was the most egregious example of “Good Ol’ Boy” behavior that I’ve ever witnessed.
• You were disrespectful of each person who tried to speak.
• Your time limit of 3 minutes is used in most meeting when there is a long line of speakers. This was clearly not the case, as there seemed to be only four or five people who wanted to speak.
• You even “gaveled down” a report from another public agency about the conditions which they found at the mobile home park under discussion. Is your time really so valuable that you can’t listen to people who you are supposed to serve?
• Your assistant and you seemed to experience great glee in announcing the time limit.
• You were quick to deny any responsibility or ability to govern what is happening on the Port’s property and push the responsibility to other agencies.
I’m left wondering if the voters in Ilwaco are really as callous as your performance would indicate, or if people have just given up?
I would respectfully suggest that you listen in on other jurisdiction’s meetings to see how citizens are treated with respect. Most are on Zoom.
