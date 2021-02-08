I write in stark contrast to the assertion made by Edie Faylor in your Feb. 3 edition of the Chinook Observer. There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that prevents Congress from impeaching an ex-president or any person who holds or has held federal civil office. And there is justified reason to do so if that person is found guilty of "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." If Congress could not impeach an ex-president there would be nothing preventing a future president from committing similar crimes and escaping justice simply by expiration of his/her term of office, or resigning and then running for that or another office at some later date.
There is precedence in history to support impeachment after a person has left office. In 1876, as the U.S. House of Representatives was about to vote on articles of impeachment against then Secretary of War William Belknap over corruption charges, Belknap walked over to the White House, submitted his resignation letter to President Ulysses S. Grant and burst into tears. The House still went ahead and impeached Belknap and the Senate tried him, with the impeachment managers arguing that departing office does not excuse the alleged offense — otherwise, officeholders would simply resign to escape conviction or impeachment.
I fail to grasp what is so difficult for the far right to understand that whether a person was Republican or Democrat makes no difference. Inciting an insurrection to overthrow our government was illegal. It was also made even more egregious because it was the president of our United States that incited it. And need I remind anyone that many people were seriously hurt or lost their lives defending against this stunt.
I for one feel a great relief that adults are back in charge of our country. And I understand, although I do not agree with, the philosophy and reasoning that put Trump into the highest office of power in the first place.
I would suggest that the far right keep a sharp eye on the news over the next coming months. Besides impeachment, Trump and many others have a lot more to answer for than Trump's attempted destruction of our democracy and the thousands of lives he destroyed by his inaction, lies and deception regarding covid-19. And if that is still not convincing enough — which it won't be for many of the kool-aid drunk far right — let me quote a phase that was written to me by a far-right supporter in 2017, "[Trump] is now our President — get over it!"
WILLIAM RAYBURN
Long Beach
