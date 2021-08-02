Bravo to the Washington Department of Ecology and the entourage of dedicated lawyers, environmental organizations and activists who came together to defeat the world's largest fracked fossil-gas-to-methanol refinery in Kalama!
Kalama is a small town, with a culture closely integrated with the surrounding landscape and outdoor recreation, especially boating and fishing. A clean Columbia River is absolutely essential to a healthy ecology and thriving communities. The fact that the port even considered such a massive fossil-fuel project is a slap in the face to our communities, our economy and our livelihoods.
The claim that the project would have benefited Kalama's economy is inaccurate (see NoMethanol360.com), and ignorant of the crippling impacts of climate crisis on essential resources and commodities. Port of Kalama commissioners wasted seven years pushing this failed proposal.
Thanks to the Department of Ecology for performing thorough research and making the safe and appropriate decision to reject the shorelines permit. They have once again demonstrated a willingness to make science-based decisions to protect Washingtonians.
Northwest Innovation Works cited the regulatory process as the basis for abandoning this project, a fancy way of saying they failed to provide evidence to support the project's safety and compliance with environmental standards.
I am elated that the refinery will be left in the dust alongside several other fossil-fuel projects proposed for Washington in recent years. Washington deserves a strong and healthy future, and nothing supports that vision more than a transition away from dirty fracked gas, and towards renewable energy and a sustainable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.