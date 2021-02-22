Recently Peter King, opinion contributor to thehill.com wrote an article titled, “Political purists bring 'cancel culture' to the Republican Party.” He points out the while denouncing the “cancel culture” practiced by the left, some members of the Republican Party are now using the same tactic against their own colleagues.
Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler is one of 10 Republicans who dared to buck the GOP’s servitude to our former president by voting in favor of impeaching him. Because she had enough courage and integrity to vote her conscience, she has now been chastised by no less than the Washington State Republican Central Committee and the Clark County Republican Women’s group.
Perhaps none of this would have happened if the Grand Old Party had listened to a prophetic warning from chief Trump cult cheerleader Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during a Glenn Beck interview on April 16, 2016:
• “Roger Stone is threatening in Cleveland to put out the hotel room of any delegate that dare crosses Donald Trump.”
• “That is violence. It is oppressive. The idea that Donald is threatening delegates, we're seeing that pattern over and over again.”
• Donald Trump "now has a consistent pattern of inciting violence.”
Similarly, in March 12, 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio gave a speech in Florida, which should have forewarned not only the Republican Party but all the rest of us about what a Trump presidency would lead our country to: “This is a man who in rallies has told his supporters to basically beat up the people who are in the crowd and he'll pay their legal fees, someone who has encouraged people in the audience to rough up anyone who stands up and says something he doesn't like.” Rubio goes on to say, “This is what happens when a leading presidential candidate goes around feeding into a narrative of anger and bitterness and frustration, and I think we all need to take a step back and ask ourselves: Are we contributing to this? Because if this continues, this country will be continuing to be ripped apart at the seams, and we will be incapable of solving any major issues we have.”
RALPH D. WARNER
Ocean Park
