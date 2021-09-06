This is in reference to last week's guest column by retired president of the Association of Washington Business Don Brunell, "Vaccinations vital to improving employment situation":
Sorry to see you once again promoting partisan propaganda, this time under the guise of improving employment in last week's guest column by Mr. Brunell.
His column would have been fine and I applaud all efforts to educate the public about the benefits of vaccination but he had to turn as he has in past columns to partisan propaganda instead of sticking to the facts.
The data show quite convincingly that enhanced unemployment benefits have not contributed significantly to the labor shortage. This was a notion born on right wing media and is sadly being amplified by local media in columns such as this.
Portraying the American worker as lazy and or willing to take advantage is rather offensive to many, especially when the facts do not support such a contention. While there is no doubt a small minority will play the system I think you would agree that the vast majority do not.
That is why it is so disappointing to see you promote columns such as this in our paper. You give credibility to Mr. Brunell's words with the act of making it a guest column so more people are now more likely to believe the misinformation about enhanced employment payments. This in turn leads to needy people not getting the help they could have gotten if propaganda was not allowed to fester and infect local papers.
Misinformation is rampant these days. We should all do what we can to weed it out at every opportunity. You have a solemn responsibility as editor to ensure your readers get the truth as unabridged as possible, even in an opinion piece. The way I see it, you have and continue to neglect that responsibility.
