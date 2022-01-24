An open letter regarding Washington State House Bill 1838:
In 1940 my parents bought 52 acres at the confluence of Elkhorn Creek and Smith Creek in Pacific County. This acreage supported our family of eight children! We sold milk to Darigold, eggs to a local grocery store and to families in the Raymond and Aberdeen areas. Mom raised a large garden, which took us through the winter. Timber on the property also supplemented the income of the family.
In 1985 I purchased 45 acres of the homestead, agricultural land, and timberland to add to the two 10-acre parcels of timberland contiguous to the farm I purchased in the 1970s. My children were raised spending a substantial amount of time here learning to work, recreate, and take care of the environment through good stewardship. They learned the true definition of loving the land here.
Five years before I retired, I went into debt for $250,000 to maintain ownership and stewardship of the property and to pass down my children’s and grandchildren’s heritage. It would have most likely been subdivided into 13 parcels for homesites. I use the agricultural products I raise on my ag land to pay my taxes, a portion of the mortgage, and my retirement. Passage of House Bill 1838 will totally decimate my agriculture income. Without that income the probability of conversion of well managed ag and forestland residential will be greatly increased.
Is being converted to homesites a positive action for salmon habitat?
With the passage of HB1838 you will be signing an end to 81 years, nine months legacy of positive management of natural resources, an opportunity for young generations to learn about interaction between production of products people need to survive and their environment.
Please do not pass HB1838. I do not want to be the last one to live this legacy. I also do not want any other legacies to be destroyed by this instead of considering the other drivers of salmon extinction: continued lack of hatchery capacity, uncontrolled predation due to marine mammal regulations, overfishing, and poor ocean conditions. You are trading my contribution to the food and fiber economy of the state for an ill-conceived idea that somehow this egregious land grab will solve the salmon problem. It won’t.
I strongly oppose HB1838!
My greatest hope is that I am not the last in this line to experience the legacy it took 81 years and nine months to build. My greatest fear is that this legacy will be ended through legislation that will have minimal, at the best, effect on the salmon populations.
NICK J. SOMERO
Smith Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.