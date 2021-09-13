Some things your health care workers hope you understand:
The covid-19 virus doesn’t care how you vote, but it does matter whether you got vaccinated!
The current covid-19 “Delta variant” is much more dangerous for children than the “Alpha variant” that was most common in spring 2020
Mostly because of low vaccination rates, northern Idaho’s health care facilities are now operating under “crisis standards of care.” Under “crisis standards,” regardless of your disease or injury, you may not get the usual level of health care because the resources for your care may not be available.
Patients who can’t get needed care in Idaho’s crippled health care system are starting to overload Washington’s hospitals. Hospitals in Spokane Valley and Spokane are suffering dramatically. Other Washington hospitals are also overcrowded, especially hospitals with Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
Because of unvaccinated people in our communities, health care workers (vaccinated or not) will be sidelined by unnecessary exposures to covid-19.
Because of unvaccinated people in our communities, every Pacific County school has had at least one covid-19 case — and it’s only the second week of school!
Some infected people won’t isolate themselves, even with Public Health support to make this isolation safe and reasonably comfortable. Some exposed people won’t quarantine themselves, even with Public Health support.
When you go out in public, you don’t know who’s around you, whether they’re vaccinated, or even whether they’re sick.
We all pay the price for unvaccinated people’s decisions to delay or refuse vaccination. We pay that price in overloaded health care systems, unsafe in-person schools, and a faltering economy.
Your health care workers are brave. They’re dedicated — I hear stories of courage every week. And they’re tired!
To support your teachers, your students, and your health care workers, get vaccinated. The life you save may not just be someone else’s life. It may be your own!
