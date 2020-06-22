While on PUD business, PUD Commissioner Mike Swanson became inebriated and sexually assaulted Ms Jacqueline Brown Miller. While she was distressed by his groping, she did not publicly confront him. This event changed the trajectory of Brown Miller's career. She suffered as a result.
Mr. Swanson got off easy! He felt the matter should not be made public because he perceived it had no effect on his ability to serve. Fellow Commissioner Dick Anderson concurred. Swanson thought his letter of apology should sufficiently discharge his responsibility.
When the election approached, Brown Miller appropriately took action in calling out Swanson, because people need to know who can best promote the best interests of our community. Swanson's behavior does not represent anything good for us. It communicates that women are not safe to pursue their careers or public service, and men can offend with impunity. Brown Miller's revelation is a strong stance to protect women and girls who desire to enter arenas of professional activities and public service.
In summary: a public official committed a crime while representing our PUD. The PUD and its insurer failed to accept liability. Swanson failed to make the requested amends. The victim's humiliation and suffering were swept under the proverbial carpet. When she called Swanson to accountability, Brown Miller was accused of vindictiveness. It's a theme too often repeated in our culture and it must cease! Let's vote out these men who perpetuate the sorry status quo and elect people who can lead us into a more equitable culture!
MARYANNE MURRAY
Ilwaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.