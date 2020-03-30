Although we are under a state mandated “stay-at-home” order, I am asking for your support in an initiative to help our merchants in a unique time.
Over the years, events and organizations have asked our merchants for donations of merchandise or money. They have always stepped up to ensure our success.
I am now asking the citizens who can afford to please support our merchants who are offering takeout and delivery of meals. Order a meal once or twice a week or purchase a gift certificate that can be used later when they return to full operation. This will help their cash flow, keep people employed and businesses afloat.
We cannot count on the federal or state government for any assistance. As a community, we must pull together. We will come through this difficult time and prosper.
Stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy!
God bless,
JERRY PHILLIPS
Long Beach Mayor
