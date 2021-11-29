As of Monday, Nov. 29, we’re waiting to see how much or how little damage the Omicron variant of covid-19 will do.
One thing we know for sure — Omicron is really good at spreading. That “increased transmissibility” is what brings all the new variants to our attention. Some variants may be more deadly than the original covid-19, and some may be less deadly. In order to become dominant, every variant has to spread more efficiently than its predecessors.
When a lot of people get covid-19, there’s always the chance of a new variant that will threaten everyone.
We know all the covid-19 vaccines do a good job of reducing serious illness and death. So far, our best data suggest that vaccines also decrease the chances of covid-19 transmission by maybe half or more. It’s in everyone’s best interest (individuals, families, countries, the world) if everyone gets vaccinated promptly.
If you’re especially vulnerable and you get vaccinated, your vaccine protects you against a big risk of death and it protects your grandchildren from a smaller risk. If you’re not especially vulnerable and you get vaccinated, your vaccine protects you against a small (but still significant) risk of death while it protects your grandparents from a big risk.
That’s why my family and I got vaccinated at our first opportunity. We’re still very careful about where we go, whom we’re with, and how we mask — but our covid-19 vaccines make the world less dangerous for us. When everyone on every continent is vaccinated, the risk to all of us will go down even farther.
We can stay safe — and help keep each other safe at the same time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.