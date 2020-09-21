We need commonsense representing us in Congress, which is why I am voting to re-elect Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler.
We're in a challenging time, and need to get our economy back on track. Jaime understands how to do that. Her commonsense policies of keeping taxes low for Southwest Washington families and small businesses led us to a record-breaking economy and record low unemployment just prior to covid-19. We need her leadership to bring us back to that.
Carolyn Long has called for raising taxes in the middle of a pandemic. Long is wrong for Southwest Washington.
NANSEN MALIN
Seaview
