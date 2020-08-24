Last month I sent a letter to our U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler asking her to support the U.S. Postal Service.
I explained to her how important the postal service was to me personally, since my only way to communicate with my 98-year-old aunt in assisted living in Tacoma is via hand-delivered mail. She cannot have visitors other than essential medical persons due to covid-19. She does not have a cell phone for texting, nor a computer for email. She wouldn’t know how to use them if she did. She cannot hear anyone over the telephone. She is very isolated. She relies on the postal service as a lifeline to the outside world.
I added in my letter to Ms. Herrera Beutler the other obvious reasons we all reply on the postal service, such as prescriptions, mail order items, even campaign correspondence and newsletters from her over the past 10 years. She won five general elections and five primaries via mailed-in ballots. And who other than the Postal Service could deliver correspondence anywhere in the continental U.S. for the cost of a Forever stamp.
Rep. Herrera Beutler responded to me earlier this month via postal service mail. In her letter she expressed her support for the post office. She said she understood how vital the Postal Service is to U.S. citizens; perhaps nowhere more so than in a district with so many rural positions as hers. She was so empathetic to the needs of her constituents.
An yet last Saturday, Rep. Herrera Beutler voted no on HR 8015, the House bill that would have buoyed the post office with an infusion of $25 billion to keep it solvent, and able to meet the needs of users of its services. I feel she lied to me in the letter she sent me. She did not have the courage to buck her party, as over 25 other Republicans in the House did. Perhaps she even believes the lies President Trump has been spreading about mail-in ballots. Yet he consistently votes by mail and she has won elections only by mail. What hypocrisy!
Now I don’t feel I can believe anything Rep. Herrera Beutler says. But I will tell her the truth. I will not vote for her to continue as my representative in congress.
TIM ROTH
Long Beach
