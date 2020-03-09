To the county: Why are you trimming the laurel hedge on Sandridge Road that is on private property? It is not in the power lines, as they are on the other side of the road. It is not in the road right-of-way or impeding traffic, so why? I don’t like your using our money private property! It is our money!
VIKKI LAND
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.