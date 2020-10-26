This is a letter in support of the candidacy of Pam Hickey for PUD commissioner. I have known Pam for many years and in that time she has been a dedicated volunteer for several organizations including Friends of Lewis & Clark. She started her own business to help nonprofit groups including OBEF (Ocean Beach Educational Foundation), Saturday Market in Ilwaco and the Chinook Water District.
She has a work background in utilities and large corporations will benefit our PUD. She attends every PUD meeting in Pacific County, and asks intelligent, thoughtful questions that prove her intelligence and her dedication to making our PUD the best for all residents.
Pam is self-financing her campaign, which make her a truly independent candidate. Pam has the temperament, skills, intellect and background to represent all of Pacific County as our PUD commissioner.
Please vote for Pam Hickey, PUD Commissioner #1. Thank you.
CAROL HAM
Ilwaco
