I am honored by the voters of Pacific County who have elected me to be the next PUD #2 Commissioner #1. I would like to thank everyone that helped me in this endeavor. I look forward to representing all the ratepayers of PUD #2 and will work tirelessly on their behalf.
I would also like to acknowledge Mike Swanson for his 12 years of service to the ratepayers and wish him well in his future endeavors.
Thanks in advance for doing this.
PAM HICKEY
Chinook
