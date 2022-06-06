Covid-19 cases are rising and rising in Pacific County, well into the “HIGH RISK” category. Hospitals are filling up again. Because so many covid cases aren’t being reported, actual case rates are much higher than the reported rates.
The Pacific County Health Department says, with some understatement, “When case rates are moderate or high, it’s a good idea to keep masking in indoor settings to protect yourself and others.”
To avoid unnecessary illness and death, it is best if everyone continues all of their covid precautions.
First, stay up to date on vaccines — including boosters! Even though vaccine complications are real, complications of the covid virus infection are much more dangerous than those of the vaccine. Don’t wait to be infected — it’s not worth it.
Second, watch where you go. Some indoor activities with other people are worth the risk. Some aren’t. Well-ventilated rooms are safer than unventilated rooms. Outdoor activities are a lot safer. You choose.
Third, when indoors with people who don’t live with you, wear the best mask you can tolerate.
Fourth, if you get sick despite all precautions, call your doctor’s office. Tests are available. A positive rapid test usually means covid. Early treatment of covid isn’t perfect, but it’s often better than waiting.
Participants at the upcoming American Medical Association (AMA) meeting will be doing all of these things. Vaccines up to date. Covid testing on arrival and every three days afterward. Expected to use caution about gatherings within the meeting. Physicians at the AMA meeting will be required to wear at least a surgical-grade mask, and preferably N95.
That’s how physicians are protecting themselves in groups. Aren’t you worth the same protection the doctors give themselves?
