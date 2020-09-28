Thank you Chinook Observer for the excellent history series you’ve been running lately by Sydney Stevens! As a fairly recent resident of this area, I of course appreciate what we have here now, knowing that everything has a past. So how nice to have a local historian like Stevens who can do the research for me and then write it up in such an engaging manner. It is truly a rich history, and thanks to Stevens, now accessible to so many. I am grateful. Thanks!
JOE DAVIS
Long Beach
