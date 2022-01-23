This is in response to a letter in the Jan. 17, Observer entitled "Beware of incremental attacks on freedom." In that letter, the writer misquotes a Jan. 27, 2020 speech by Holocaust survivor Marian Turski at the memorial ceremony for the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz at Auschwitz (Oświęcim), Poland. The writer attempts to connect the horrors of the Holocaust to government restrictions to control the spread of covid-19.
The letter writer misquotes this speech to serve her own thesis, leaving out much of the meaning of the speech itself. But even worse, she uses this misquote to further the mistruth that equates public health measures to the genocide of millions of people solely on the basis of their religion.
This pernicious equation is nothing more than rank anti-Semitism, the likes of which has been decried by Holocaust survivors such as Dita Kraus, 93. “In the Holocaust, they wanted to exterminate the Jews. The ‘Green Pass’ [a paper document or app that proves the holder has been fully vaccinated or recovered from covid] exterminates Jews? That’s simply ridiculous. The comparison is so absurd.
"It is impossible to compare the Holocaust to anything. The Holocaust was unique, nothing is like the industrial-scale extermination of people in gas chambers. Nothing compares to this, and nothing ever will” ("Holocaust Survivors Urge Action Against Antisemitic Use of Holocaust Terminology," Hana Levi Julian, The Jewish Press, Jan. 20, 2022).
In the June 1, 2021 Washington Post, Associate Professor of History at the University of Iowa Sarah E. Bond wrote, "The dubious power of this kind of false analogy relies on making you think the Holocaust has an equal weight as an optional vaccine or a mask mandate does. The more insidious work of this false equivalence is how easily it can erode the gravity of the original evil."
This country is experiencing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as we saw last weekend at a synagogue in Texas. The Jan. 17 letter is an example of the ignorance about what exactly the Holocaust was. We must increase education about the Holocaust and root out such misinformation wherever we see it.
