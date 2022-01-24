Diane Gruber's letter to the editor falsely equates the process of Nazi Germany committing genocide to modern efforts of governments to implement public health measures designed to protect people during a pandemic.
To those opting to use comparisons of this nature — be aware that it is highly offensive to actual Holocaust survivors and families of victims. By equating actions (public health measures) that protect life to a process that resulted in the systemic state murder of Jews, Roma people, disabled people, LBGTQ people, etc., it demeans the loss those communities actually experienced. In the process, it de-legitimizes the historical reality of the Holocaust and opens the door for Holocaust denial and related strains of anti-Semitism.
As it should be obvious to anyone following national news trends and narratives, the Holocaust comparison is now fairly common rhetoric that allows people who oppose public health measures to cast themselves as victims of government overreach. There are other less harmful ways to express what is essentially a slippery slope argument.
To be clear I am not upset with Gruber, who is probably ignorant of why this is offensive and parroting this from any variety of national media sources, but with the general climate where this reasoning seems appropriate to use, print, or normalize in any context.
