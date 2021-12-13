Late one winter afternoon many years ago, I caught a military hop to get home for the holidays. It was only a couple of weeks after the Kennedy Assassination and the mood of the aircrew and the single other passenger was solemn. It had been snowing for several days along the planned route that covered several northern states. We flew under a thick cloud ceiling but visibility below was clear. It was cold and noisy in the back of the old C-47. I found a place to sit on cargo and peered out one of the few windows as we flew into the darkening east.
The view was magic; the land was completely covered with a great white blanket of snow. It was dark but clear and for a long time nothing below seemed to move. Then I spotted a few scattered farm lights. Their reflections made little halos on the fresh snow. Farther east the lights of occasional small town came into view. The reflections of their lights made a pleasant and friendly looking scene. We were low enough to see individual vehicles and here and there outdoor Christmas lights.
On narrow snow covered streets and roads you could follow the slow and careful movements of cars and trucks, their lights reflecting far ahead. I saw drivers approaching one another carefully pre-dim their headlights before passing. How calm and polite it all seemed. I remember thinking at the time that despite the events of the recent past weeks, in some small way it must be pleasing to God to see how courteous people can be. Yes, there is Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.