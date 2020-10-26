It is grievous to read about Dan Schenk’s being arrested for child pornography activity.
The summer I worked for the Port of Ilwaco in the 1980s, I'd look out the window every so often, watch the family’s good-looking charter fishing boats, and be glad to see what looked like success in a difficult industry.
Perhaps, when the legal aspects of this wretched situation are finished, Dan might talk to the community about how a young man of promise found himself allegedly snared into this heinous addiction.
I also hope that Willapa Behavioral Health and the Ocean Beach School District are up to successfully helping the youngsters who feel betrayed by this instructor’s actions find their footing.
NANCY LLOYD
Chinook
(0) comments
