We have discovered that anyone complaining on the Peninsula are easily disregarded and complaints ignored. The messenger gets shot every time.
“They” provide excuses for not enforcing code, regulations and ordinances. Don't ask for the required due diligence or walk them through some tried and true methods. “They” yes but you with lame excuses.
No wonder we have problems, like never before, with drug use, theft and non-pays, which law-abiding citizens are covering. Anyone have an idea how we can rattle the cage(s?)
BILL and BONNIE CARMACK
Chinook
