As the Corps of Engineers is upgrading the jetty system, I would appreciate knowing more about how the “Long Beach Peninsula" got its name. What impact did the Columbia River sedment adding accreted lands to the peninsula have on the continuity of the Long Beach Peninsula? Who actually named the Long Beach Peninsula? Does it date from Lewis and Clark days?
TED MAGNUSON
Portland
