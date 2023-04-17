In a recent letter to the editor submitted by Joe Mraz, he asked the question, “How smart is our school district?”

As a career educator who served as a superintendent in the state for 20 years (now retired), the limitations on how money allocated to districts is spent often leave little room for local choices. Union contracts, special-purpose funding, along with state and federal statutes all put boundaries on how money can be spent. Over my career, I saw less and less flexibility in how we could spend allocated funds guided by local choices.

