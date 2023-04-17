In a recent letter to the editor submitted by Joe Mraz, he asked the question, “How smart is our school district?”
As a career educator who served as a superintendent in the state for 20 years (now retired), the limitations on how money allocated to districts is spent often leave little room for local choices. Union contracts, special-purpose funding, along with state and federal statutes all put boundaries on how money can be spent. Over my career, I saw less and less flexibility in how we could spend allocated funds guided by local choices.
Having said that, I can’t count the number of times over my two decades as a superintendent I reached out to the Joe Mrazs’ of my communities when I would hear of these types of reasonable questions being asked to make a connection and share about the complexity of school funding. Districts don’t pass bonds and levies on election days, they do it by engaging stakeholders every day. My observations are that our current school board and superintendent do not appear to be interested in what the stakeholders of our district really think. A prime example is the lack of any real community outreach prior to putting forward the $96 million dollar bond proposal last year that failed overwhelmingly.
There is an old joke, and it goes… “How high can superintendents count?” The answer is “three” because that is how many school board members need to vote “yes” on their proposals. This November, we will have three positions up for election. So, if we think there are opportunities for improvement in how the Ocean Beach School District is managed, the best way to change its actions is to elect board members who want to really listen to us the voters. It will be interesting to see how smart we are as voters come November.
The filing window to run for the three up-for-election school board positions is from May 15 through May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.