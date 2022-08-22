Loomis Lake access

Loomis Lake access facilities are pictured as they were in 2011.

 Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Recently I contacted Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in reference to the Loomis Lake access facility. At one time it had a gravel boat launch, floats along the launch and a float for handicap fishing access as well as a restroom.

Over the years — mainly because of funding constraints — this facility has fallen into disrepair. The gravel launch is now mud, the floats are all gone and brush has closed the lake frontage to a narrow opening.

