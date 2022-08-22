Recently I contacted Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in reference to the Loomis Lake access facility. At one time it had a gravel boat launch, floats along the launch and a float for handicap fishing access as well as a restroom.
Over the years — mainly because of funding constraints — this facility has fallen into disrepair. The gravel launch is now mud, the floats are all gone and brush has closed the lake frontage to a narrow opening.
This facility, if you want to call it that, and Island Lake are the only ones WDFW have on the Peninsula. I contacted WDFW to see if the possibility was there to restore this site. As a surprise after sending them an email, I was contacted by their programs manager. They were interested and saw merit to restoring the site for boater access, handicap fishing access and even ADA-compliant restrooms. However, it’s not something that would be done overnight as WDFW would need to apply for funding once they have a plan in hand.
What they are now looking for is community support and, most of all, any photos that show the facility with the floats and parking lot full of user cars. If you can help out with anything — even a support letter or email — please forward that to me at Chuck Mikkola, P.O. Box 1141, Ocean Park, WA 98640 or email of cmikkola@centurytel.net.
