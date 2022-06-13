In fairness, N95 masks were mentioned in an MD’s previous “Letter To The Editor” and yes, they have a much higher efficacy when stopping the virus. However, nothing was mentioned about the fact that an improperly fitted mask is the same as no mask at all.
For all masks, it’s important to note that: In addition to proper fitting, touching the mask with unsterilized hands can render the mask virtually useless. That means that a contaminated mask should be immediately replaced to be considered effective. And if you can’t re-sterilize the mask, it becomes a throw-away item.
When you consider the fitting and sterilization requirements, it’s easy to see that children, and a large number of adults, will probably be at risk five minutes after putting on a mask. Small children will never comply.
The sad fact is that most of us are not using N95 masks, while the more common (less expensive) commercial and/or cloth masks cannot stop the virus! The most visual explanation of this is — “Trying to stop flies with a chain-link fence.”
People will tell you that if the virus is part of bodily fluids (associated with a cough or sneeze) that the cheaper and/or cloth mask will work. But, how close do you have to be for that to be true? And, how long before the fluid evaporates and the virus can pass through the mask?
Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco requires that you put on their approved hospital mask when entering. The mask is one of the cheaper models. Ironically, a covid test is required by the hospital when you are going to have any procedure. So, exactly who is being protected with a mask that can’t stop the virus?
Why are we doing this? Is it because we want to show “We care”? Have you looked at the results in the states that didn’t have mask mandates and are doing better than us?
If covid shots work, why aren’t covid shots working?
We know from CDC reports that fully vaccinated people are still getting covid, sometimes just weeks after injection.
What are the risks of taking a vaccine that has not gone through our normal evaluation/testing cycle? A vaccine that messes around with your body’s normal immune system and tells it to focus on covid and ignore the rest of your body’s essential protection needs.
As a person who has experienced a negative reaction to “the shots” I can tell you the risk is real. I thought doctors pledged a Hippocratic Oath to “do no harm.” Why are they still pushing shots that are harmful to many. Instead, why aren’t caring doctors putting together procedures that their patients can use to fight off covid and/or aid in recovery?
Most importantly, why haven’t doctors stockpiled monoclonal antibodies, which have been proven to help but can only be obtained with a prescription.
Hey, you doctors out there, other than telling me to get a covid shot, how are you planning to help me? Have you been reporting (even suspected) negative reactions to the covid shots? The government told me that they asked you to report. The reporting entity is Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (AVERS). You might want to look at the adverse event reports their generating. It’s not a pretty picture.
JOSEPH MRAZ
Long Beach
