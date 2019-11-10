Recently there have been several letters in your paper that showed people expressing hot opinions regarding conservative vs. liberal, right wing vs. left wing opinions, etc. These seem to indicate that political issues are an important topic, so important that people end up insulting each other in these letters, even suggesting some readers should move to another country if they don't like what's happening.
Then came the 2019 (off-year) election that just ended. In Pacific County, 7,196 ballots were returned by voters. However, there are 15,508 registered voters in the county. Less than 50% of eligible voters bothered to cast a ballot. We are one of the easiest states in which to vote. The ballot is delivered to our doorstep (or PO Box), yet only 46 % of our county voters could be bothered to vote. Statewide it was even worse ... 42%.
If people really are concerned with what is happening in the country, why are we not voting at much higher levels?
It was an "off year" election so that accounts for some apathy, but I remember the Iraqi people voting in their first free election in decades. They were in a war zone and dodging bullets, yet they turned out to vote in a 90-plus percentage. We should be ashamed of ourselves. We have to do better if we intend to preserve this democratic republic.
JIM KIRSCH
Naselle
