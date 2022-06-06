My name is Dallas Busse and I would like to represent you in the City Council.
I grew up here in Ilwaco and have seen changes come to our city and the peninsula. There are things that have changed that I miss. Some of those things that have come to be I would change. Change comes to all of us, but it seems to me that at the moment we face many changes — large and small — that we are not prepared for.
I would like to be your council-member, based on a platform of open discussion, open access, and a willingness to hear all sides.
It is no secret that we face a shortage of housing for those with low income and limited means. It’s becoming more and more obvious that we are losing housing for those of middle income as well. I would like to help find creative solutions to these issues.
Our schools are also in trouble. The buildings are in need of repair. The future needs to be addressed, also in terms of disaster planning for the schools, the town, and especially the Port. Now is the time to plan, even if perhaps it is not the time to build.
I am younger than those who represent us now, so I can learn from them. I’m guessing I could perhaps be the child of any one of them. I think, as the saying goes, it is time to "pass the torch to a new generation."
There will be a City Council meeting on June 13 to review the applications of those interested in filling the open seat the council now has. Please consider attending the meeting, in person or by Zoom to hear the applicants and make a decision on who you would like to see on the council.
I would appreciate your support, but most of all, I would encourage your participation. No matter who you decide to support for this important position at this critical time for the city we love and call home.
