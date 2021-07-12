I generally love the editorial cartoons, however the cartoon “Life Liberty and the Pursuit of Getting Back to Normal” on June 30 sent a very poor message.
The cartoon depicted two people walking toward the fireworks while their removed masks floated from their hands and dropped toward the ground. We just spent hours cleaning our beaches after the 4th celebration and many of us clean the ground with every walk we do.
Please don’t encourage littering. Images matter.
DIANNE FULLER
Ocean Park
