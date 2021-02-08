In her Feb. 3 letter, Edie Taylor said she would “highly recommend impeaching Biden for numerous reasons” (emphasis mine). Biden’s served as president for just 21 days. So I’m wondering how many impeachable offenses he has committed in such a short time-frame. Perhaps Edie Taylor’s guilty of obfuscation.
Dr. ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
