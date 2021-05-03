An open letter to Gov. Jay Inslee:
As a resident of Cowlitz County and supporter of my local fishing community, I ask that you veto the language concerning the gillnet license buyback program in the final operating budget. Please veto ESSB 5098, Section 308, Subsection 18, Lines 9-33 and continue working with commercial fishers to develop a buyback program that’s fair to the generations of families that have contributed to our coastal economies and worked to protect our natural resources.
$3,000 doesn’t come close to compensation for a family business that is over a century old. It was commercial fishermen that blew the whistle on large scale river pollution before the EPA, and commercial fishing money that put food on our table and helped our kids go to college. Please show these families the respect they deserve by sending this back to the legislature next year for a more reasonable offer.
SUMMER O'NEILL
Chair, Cowlitz County Democratic Party
Proud daughter of a 4th generation Columbia River Commercial Fisherman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.