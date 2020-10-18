Lately I have seen a sign for some Republican running for Washington state governor. I like Gov. Jay Inslee. I admire and respect the job he’s been doing when it comes to both the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Gov. Inslee started giving honest, open briefings. He told us the truth about what is going on and what we need to do to fight it. Other countries around the world have closed down for two or three months and beat coronavirus. Because some people in Washington state have refused to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Inslee was forced to start opening the state sooner than was wise. Now the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases (and deaths) is increasing. That is not Inslee’s fault. It is the fault of those who do not respect his authority! It has gotten so bad, other countries have closed their borders to us!
Gov. Inslee is also doing a good job trying to convert us away from fossil fuels toward solar and wind generated electricity. Countries throughout the European Union and China are years ahead of us in this. They know the fossil fuel industry is dying and everyone in the world must convert to solar and wind generated electricity if we are going to survive the climate crisis. In fact, nearly 200 countries around the world are trying to eliminate fossil fuels use. Only Americans who believe the propaganda from the fossil fuels industry refuse to fall in line.
If you vote Gov. Inslee out of office now, Washington state will see a huge spike in coronavirus cases (and deaths) and be left holding a lot of fossil fuel industry stranded assets. Please, keep Jay Inslee as governor of Washington state!
NANCY BRADBEE
Chinook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.