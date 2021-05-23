I enjoyed the article and photos in your May 12 edition by Julia Triezenberg concerning commercial whaling out of the Columbia River.
Some weeks ago, I had run across a small park in Warrenton (near the port) called the Lighthouse Park. The park contained an outdoor display of a harpoon gun with harpoons and mentioned the Tom & Al whaling vessel. This discovery surprised me and in doing some research I read that there was some local whaling done here in the 1960s.
Thank you, Julia, for adding some color to my understanding of these events.
GEORGE SCOTT
Klipsan
