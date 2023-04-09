Americans are always concerned about their personal freedom. The great outcry today is: “Don’t take away our assault rifles. Thomas Jefferson wanted us to be able to conduct mass shootings on our own citizens.” No matter how many people die, we can never abridge the right of each citizen to kill other citizens if they think it is appropriate. Now that is personal freedom.

On the other hand, it is now very popular to not only restrict a woman’s personal freedom to decide if she wants to give birth to a child, but to criminalize her or anyone who attempts to abort a pregnancy. States are even prohibiting a drug that can prevent a pregnancy. Women are denied the right to choose if they can adequately care for another child. For some reason this personal freedom is different from the “right to bear arms.”

