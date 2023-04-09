Americans are always concerned about their personal freedom. The great outcry today is: “Don’t take away our assault rifles. Thomas Jefferson wanted us to be able to conduct mass shootings on our own citizens.” No matter how many people die, we can never abridge the right of each citizen to kill other citizens if they think it is appropriate. Now that is personal freedom.
On the other hand, it is now very popular to not only restrict a woman’s personal freedom to decide if she wants to give birth to a child, but to criminalize her or anyone who attempts to abort a pregnancy. States are even prohibiting a drug that can prevent a pregnancy. Women are denied the right to choose if they can adequately care for another child. For some reason this personal freedom is different from the “right to bear arms.”
Let’s see. It is mostly a lot of white males (and some females) who must have their weapons — to protect themselves from government tyranny. And it is mostly a lot of poor, often minority women who should be forced to have children whether they want them or not. The government tyranny against these women is somehow acceptable.
Don’t forget either, we are a nation that champions “family values.” These champions are zealously concerned about a child’s right to life — until the moment of conception. After that, we really don’t care what happens at all. We don’t champion better health care, or better educational opportunities, or affordable child care for these children we care so much about. Our “family values” would rather perpetuate a life that is delegated to poverty, drug abuse, and incarceration. Of course, these discards of our society have only themselves to blame for being born and not using their personal freedom to improve themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.